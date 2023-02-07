Read the full ruling from the landmark Pa. school funding case

A Commonwealth Court judge ruled Tuesday that the state’s system for funding public education creates gaps between high-wealth and low-wealth school districts, a long-awaited win for a group of plaintiffs who have claimed the system is unconstitutional.

The landmark lawsuit was first filed in 2014. The trial began in November 2021 and lasted more than three months.

» READ MORE: What to know about the landmark Pa. school funding case decision

Judge Renee Cohn Jubilerer handed down the 786-page decision on Tuesday.

Read the full ruling here: