Read the full ruling from the landmark Pa. school funding case
The landmark lawsuit, first filed in 2014, argued that the state’s process for funding schools is unconstitutional.
A Commonwealth Court judge ruled Tuesday that the state’s system for funding public education creates gaps between high-wealth and low-wealth school districts, a long-awaited win for a group of plaintiffs who have claimed the system is unconstitutional.
The landmark lawsuit was first filed in 2014. The trial began in November 2021 and lasted more than three months.
Judge Renee Cohn Jubilerer handed down the 786-page decision on Tuesday.
Read the full ruling here: