Sandy plunged into the pile of toys with the bonkers energy of a kid on Christmas.

Would he go for a small, squishy reindeer? Perhaps a plush replica of a cup of Rita’s water ice?

Within seconds, the frisky terrier mix settled on a soft pink pig, chomping it repeatedly to produce a satisfying squeak. But ho-ho-ho there, little friend — just one toy per customer! The 15-pound canine had to be whisked away from the pile at the Pennsylvania SPCA in North Philadelphia so that another lucky dog could take a turn.

Sandy and dozens of other dogs started the holidays early on Saturday at the shelter on East Erie Avenue, each receiving a toy donated by the McCourt and Ramos families of Northeast Philadelphia. Led by sisters Cindy McCourt and Micki Ramos, the families amassed more than 700 toys over the course of a year, buying them on sale and collecting donations from others.

Thirteen relatives and friends made the delivery to the SPCA, and they were scheduled to do the same at two more area shelters later in the day: Brandywine Valley SPCA and Main Line Animal Rescue. More stops are planned for next weekend, towing a gaily decorated “sleigh” that doubles as a landscaping trailer for Ramos’ husband, Carlos.

Both longtime dog owners, the sisters decided to collect the toys after hearing about a similar effort in California. Family and friends responded enthusiastically, and the effort also got a boost from an unexpected source:

McCourt tried to buy 100 toys at once from Chewy, the online pet-products retailer, but the order did not go through. When she managed to get a customer service representative on the phone, the initial reaction was amazement.

“They were like, ‘How many dogs do you have?’” she recalled.

The rep made sure the sale went through, and Chewy also made a donation to the cause, McCourt said.

At the Pennsylvania SPCA on Saturday morning, the presents were not tied with a bow, but there was plenty of bow-wowing.

Charlie the pit bull mix took a turn after Sandy, briefly considering a Gumby toy and a few other brightly colored items. She finally walked off with a soft Santa clenched in her jaws, wagging all the way.

Then came a shaggy 50-pound mutt named Dunkin, who had trouble making up his mind — perhaps distracted by all the McCourts and Ramoses in the room.

Maddie Bernstein, the shelter’s director of lifesaving, then moved the affair to a larger room where the dogs’ kennels are lined up in rows. Pushing a cart loaded with toys, she walked down the aisles and tossed the gifts over the wall to the dogs waiting behind, drawing a chorus of loud barks.

More than 100 dogs currently live at the shelter, along with an array of cats and other pets. Bernstein, whose job includes oversight of the adoption, fostering, and rescue of animals, said the McCourt-Ramos visit was a source of joy.

“It’s such a heartwarming thing,” she said. “They clearly are animal lovers.”

In continuation of the holiday theme, the Pennsylvania SPCA launched a “Letter to Santa” program this month. Every day, they post a new letter “written” by one of their longer-term residents available for adoption. The shelter’s usual fees ($324 for adult dogs, $92 for cats) are waived for people who adopt one of these older animals, Bernstein said.

Some, such as Charlie, have sad stories. The 11-year-old has an inoperable mass growing on her vulva, and needs an owner who can handle hospice care, Bernstein said.

But at the toy bonanza on Saturday, she perked up like a puppy.

The two toy-donating families hope to visit at least half a dozen shelters, but the exact number is unclear, said McCourt, 56, who works as a court reporter.

“It kinda depends on how many toys we have left,” she said.

If all the dogs are as fired up as Charlie and her shelter mates, the McCourts and Ramoses will need more donations before long.