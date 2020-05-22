The reopening plan calls for allowing prisoners to move in gradually larger groups, while maintaining social distancing. Like everyplace else, the prisons are rethinking how they handle things like communal dining, installing Plexiglas dividers on dining-hall tables or experimenting with to-go meals. In-person visits will not resume until the entire state is fully reopened, and it’s unclear what new safety measures will be instituted. Video visits, which were introduced in March as part of the pandemic response, will remain available, Wetzel said.