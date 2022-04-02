Branden T. Sisca, a Pennsylvania state trooper killed last month along with his partner and a civilian by a suspected drunk driver on I-95 in Philadelphia, was remembered Saturday during his funeral as a loving new husband who was expecting his first child, and a dedicated officer and fire chief.

Thousands of police officers and firefighters from Pennsylvania and neighboring states joined Sisca’s family, friends and members of the public at Perkiomen Valley High School in Collegeville, Montgomery County, to celebrate the life of a man who died trying to save that of another.

Gov. Tom Wolf and his wife, Frances, were among the dignitaries who joined them.

Sisca’s flag-draped casket arrived just before noon at the school ― his alma mater ― on the back of Engine 77 of the Trappe Fire Company, the volunteer department he joined at age 16, and which named him chief at age 29 on Jan. 1.

Bagpipes and drums sounded as members of the fire company removed the casket from the truck and handed it to pallbearers ― state troopers on one side, Trappe firefighters on the other.

“Branden achieved so much in so little time,” Cpl. Matthew Lynn, Sisca’s direct supervisor, told the gathering. “It’s been said before, it’s not the amount of years you live but the amount of life that you live in those years. And ladies and gentlemen, Branden lives in our hearts and in our minds.”

State Trooper Ross Greenwood, Sisca’s best friend since elementary school and best man at his September wedding, said, “I want people to remember Branden not because of how he was, but [because of] the many lives he inspired, saved, changed, influenced.”

He asked those assembled in the school’s gymnasium to stand, remove their hats, and give his friend a round of applause.

Sisca and Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, were struck by a suspected drunk driver in the early morning hours of March 21 in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field. At the time of the collision, the troopers were trying to help a man who was walking on the road. That man, Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, was also killed.

As the troopers were helping Rivera into the back of their parked police SUV, the driver attempted to drive past the scene, but struck all three and the vehicle.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, has been charged with three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, two counts of second-degree manslaughter of law enforcement officers, and related offenses. She has been jailed without bail.

Mack’s funeral was held Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Levittown, Bucks County. He is survived by a wife and two daughters.

Sisca and Mack both spent their entire careers assigned to Troop K, which serves Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware Counties.

“Branden and Martin did not die in vain. They died doing what they love and they died together,” said the Rev. Paul Randolph, the state police chaplain who presided during the service.

Sisca, who was born in Norristown and resided in Trappe, was remembered as a man whose life was in bloom, having graduated from the state police academy in August of last year, marrying his wife, Brittany, that September and eagerly anticipating joining the “Girl Dad Club” in July, when his wife is expected to give birth to their first child.

He met his future wife while volunteering at the Trappe Fire Company, where her father was the chief, his family said in a tribute read by Randolph.

“When Brittany was asked what impressed her most when they first met, she says what impressed her most often were Branden’s eyes, very sincere and genuine, and his smile,” the pastor read.

“Brittany, may God bless the precious gift of your little baby girl to be born. We know that you will take every opportunity to tell her about her dad, the great man and hero that he is,” Randolph said.

Before joining the state police, Sisca earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from West Chester University and a master’s degree in safety, security and emergency management from Eastern Kentucky University.

Trappe Deputy Fire Chief John Bolger said Sisca transformed the culture of the department in the short period of time he was chief by stressing team work and collaboration, and introducing a set of core values expected of its members.

“He was half my age, and he was teaching me. The teacher had become the student,” Bolger said. “He was our best man.”