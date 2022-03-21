Three people, including two Pennsylvania state troopers, were killed in a car crash on I-95 early Monday morning, according to reports.

At around 1 a.m., there was a car crash on I-95 in the southbound lanes, near Broad Street. While authorities did not release the condition of those involved in the crash, reports say the state troopers and a civilian died. 6abc reported that the officers were making a traffic stop at the time of the crash.

According to a person who answered the phone at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Philadelphia, “some people were taken to the hospital” due to the crash. As Pennsylvania State Police investigate the incident, I-95 is shut down from Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

No further information was released as of 3:45 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.