Pennsylvania State Police have routinely violated the law by stopping and holding people based solely on their Latino appearance, terrorizing drivers and passengers in usurping federal authority to investigate supposed immigration violations, the ACLU charges in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday.
The troopers’ conduct, the suit says, has sent a clear message to communities across Pennsylvania: The State Police are in the immigration-enforcement business.
The 10 Latino plaintiffs — family members traveling to visit loved ones, farmworkers finishing their day, a victim of a car accident — are challenging what they contend is a pattern of police misconduct that follows a common script. Latino motorists, the suit says, were pulled over by troopers who immediately sought to ascertain the immigration status of the car’s occupants.
In some cases recounted in the ACLU filing, the trooper immediately asked if the driver was a U.S. citizen, even before requesting a driver’s license. Troopers have taken it upon themselves to act as enforcers of the complex system of federal civil immigration laws, according to the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
“The Pennsylvania State Police have neither the training, expertise nor lawful authority to play immigration cops,” said Witold Walczak, legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania. “And well-run police departments recognize that terrorizing immigrant communities scares crime victims and witnesses from cooperating, thus undermining public safety.”
The suit follows an investigative series in 2018 by The Philadelphia Inquirer and ProPublica that raised questions of racial profiling and unlawful arrest of immigrants by state troopers.
Efforts to reach the state police for comment were not immediately successful on Thursday.
Until recently the Pennsylvania State Police had no guidelines for how its officers should handle encounters with undocumented immigrants. A spokesman earlier said that the police consider each traffic stop to be unique, and views the state as a gateway to the Northeast, placing a special responsibility on highway patrol officers to be alert for drug, gun, and human traffickers and to reach out as necessary to federal agencies.
Law-enforcement officials in Pennsylvania typically are not trained or deputized as federal immigration officers, unlike those in places like Georgia and Texas, where many sheriffs’ offices have formal partnerships with ICE.
The plaintiffs seek both damages and vindication of their constitutional right to be free from unlawful detention. Their hope, the suit says, is that the State Police will improve training and supervision to prevent similar conduct in the future.
Named as defendants are the state of Pennsylvania, the State Police, and six individual troopers, allegedly complicit in a pattern of wrongful stops that has gone on since at least early 2017, after President Trump took office.
The news organizations’ 2018 series and followup stories determined that:
U.S.-born Latinos said they were pulled over and asked whether they were in the country legally.
Two men sharing a smoke break in a parking lot were questioned about their immigration status by a trooper, who discovered they were undocumented and arrested them.
A trooper stopped a U.S. citizen for a traffic violation, but then zeroed in on the passengers, who did not have documentation. The trooper held the group for hours until immigration officials showed up.
After publication of the series, that type of action was banned under State Police regulations enacted earlier this year, aimed at halting unlawful searches and detentions. Now, for example, if a car is stopped for a traffic violation, passengers are not to be questioned or asked for identification solely to verify whether they are in the United States legally. The policy says troopers may not detain or arrest foreign nationals simply for being in the country without official permission.
The extent to which local and State Police should cooperate with ICE has become a combative issue nationally and in Pennsylvania.
On Tuesday, the Sheller Center for Social Justice at Temple University and the Latino activist group Juntos released a study describing how some county and municipal governments in Pennsylvania use their local manpower to actively assist federal immigration agents, often alerting those authorities to undocumented migrants in their custody.
At least 19 counties either had formal contracts with ICE to hold migrants; shared jail information; provided jail access to federal agents; supplied times that ICE could pick up a migrant; had the probation office work with ICE; or wished to pursue a stronger relationship with the agency, the study said.
Chester County tied for first among the surveyed counties for greatest cooperation with ICE.
Critics of those alliances say it turns local police into immigration agents, creating potential liability for local governments and damaging police-community relations. It creates uncertainty for immigrants about encounters with local and state authorities who might take it upon themselves to act as surrogates for ICE.
Ten states now have laws that limit enforcement of federal immigration laws by cities and counties, and more than 400 counties around the country restrict their engagement with ICE. At the same time, nine states, mostly in the South and West, have passed laws requiring local agencies to help with immigration enforcement, according to a national survey.
In the year after President Trump took office, state and local police officers across Pennsylvania swept carloads of Latino immigrants into ICE’s grasp. That helped the ICE Philadelphia field office, which covers Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia, compile more “at-large” arrests of undocumented immigrants without criminal convictions than any of the nation’s 23 other field offices.
In Pennsylvania, local police and state troopers have stopped Hispanic drivers, questioned them and their passengers about their immigration status, and then detained them without warrants for up to four hours until ICE arrived, research by ProPublica showed.
The new lawsuit cites five incidents of immigration enforcement that it says were neither instigated nor requested by ICE.
Named in two of those is Trooper Luke Macke, who the Inquirer and ProPublica found had converted routine traffic stops into immigration arrests. In 2017, he turned over at least 19 undocumented migrants to federal deportation officers after interrogating them about their legal status and detaining them without warrants, the investigation found.
None of the migrants had criminal records. Macke encountered some of them not in cars on the roads he patrols, but randomly — as they had a smoke before a night shift outside a shipping company warehouse or bought a soda inside his own State Police barracks in Carlisle.
Other troopers committed similar violations, the suit alleges. “The law is clear: It is illegal for police officers, including PSP troopers, to unilaterally stop or detain a person simply because they suspect that a person may be subject to civil immigration enforcement.”