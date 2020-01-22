The deal makes sense for an old-line mutual-fund company like Franklin Resources, says Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management, Huntington Valley. “The mutual fund businesses are losing assets to Vanguard, which has lower fees. The trust companies are still doing well because all these baby boomers have to set up trusts for the next generation, there’s a lot of growth, and there’s not as much price competition in trusts," he said.