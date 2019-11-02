Since 2016, the turnpike has been testing cashless tolling at several spots throughout the state, first at the Delaware River Bridge, followed by the Beaver Valley Expressway, the Keyser Avenue and Clarks Summit interchanges on the Northeast Extension in Lackawanna County, and the Findlay Connector near Pittsburgh International Airport. Just last week, it began cashless tolls at the Gateway Plaza, where traffic from Ohio enters the turnpike in Lawrence County, as well as the Turnpike Route 66 bypass in Westmoreland County.