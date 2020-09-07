Pennsylvania State Police have identified three Lancaster County residents killed Saturday in a two-vehicle accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County.
Santana Ashford, 34, Gabrielle Marie Ashford, 24, and Jehu Young Jr., 14, all of Lancaster County, were killed in the accident that occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday between Route 29 and the Downingtown exit of the eastbound lanes in Tredyffrin Township.
The highway was shut down for several hours from the crash site at mile marker 321.4 near Yellow Springs Road to the Downingtown Interchange, police said.
No other information was released about the victims or their vehicles. The department’s King of Prussia barracks is investigating the case.