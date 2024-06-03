A Montgomery County man shot on the Pa. Turnpike in alleged ‘road rage’ incident has died, police say

A Montgomery County man who authorities say was shot by another truck driver on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in a “road rage type incident” has died from his injuries, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday.

The 40-year-old unnamed man from Royersford was shot Friday afternoon while driving a white flatbed truck near the 291.3 mile marker in Lancaster County, police said, closing the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for several hours as police investigated. A white tractor-trailer was identified as a vehicle of interest, and the motive appeared to be “a road rage type incident,” police said.

The Royersford man was transported to Reading Hospital, where he died Monday, police said.

On Saturday, police found a parked tractor-trailer in the lot of a Berks County shopping complex, matching the description of the vehicle they were searching for. Inside the cab, they found the suspect, a 59-year-old man from North Dinwiddie, Va. dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone who was driving between mile marker 266 near the Lebanon-Lancaster interchange and marker 291.3 near the Reading interchange around 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. to contact the Pennsylvania State Police station in Lancaster at 717-299-7650.