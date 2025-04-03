Three people fatally struck by Amtrak train in Bucks County

Three people were killed after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday evening in Bucks County, officials said.

It was the second fatal incident involving an Amtrak train in the county in two days.

Advertisement

Amtrak spokesperson Kelly Just said that Amtrak train 85 was traveling from Boston to Richmond, Va., “when three individuals on the track came into contact with the train at Bristol” around 6:10 p.m.

“Unfortunately, 3 people were struck and killed on the tracks by an Amtrak Acela train earlier this evening,” Ralph DiGuiseppe III, mayor of Bristol Borough, said in an email. “No names or ages have been confirmed.”

None of the 236 passengers or crew onboard the train were hurt, Just said.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said his agency suspended service on its Trenton Line. Three SEPTA trains were stopped on the rails and the transit agency provided shuttle buses for the train riders, Busch said.

Just said Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New York was temporarily suspended.

On Wednesday, an Amtrak train fatally struck a person near the Cornwells Heights Station in Bensalem.

This is a developing story and will be updated.