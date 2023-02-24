Woman’s racist tirade captured at a Hatboro pizzeria is going viral on TikTok and Reddit

A white woman’s nearly five-minute racist tirade directed at workers of a Montgomery County pizzeria has gone viral on TikTok and Reddit.

A since-deleted TikTok from user @kellyflores765 that was posted on Reddit Friday depicts a woman shouting racist insults at employees of Amy’s Family Pizzeria in Hatboro on Thursday evening.

The woman — whom Amy’s Family Pizzeria has asked viewers to refrain from finding — touted what she describes as her family’s centuries-long roots in the borough and her grandfather’s veteran status after hearing Spanish on the television inside the restaurant.

She then questions an employee’s immigration status and asks for her money back, saying she doesn’t want to patronize an establishment that broadcasts languages other than English.

“You don’t understand, you’re an ignoramus — an ignoramus. You’re young and [expletive] stupid,” the woman is filmed yelling at the cash register worker before saying she is a certified public accountant. “I don’t want my food. I want a credit.”

After the woman learns she is being filmed, the camera person explains she is doing so because the woman “is a racist.”

“I’m an American,” the woman fired back before taking out her own camera. “You’re a victim.”

The video ends as a police officer is seen walking into the store. Hatboro police confirmed they responded to a disturbance at Amy’s Family Pizzeria on Thursday and an officer “de-escalated the dispute,” per a release.

The department said it would not release the names of those involved due to an ongoing investigation.

The Reddit post containing the video has been upvoted over 1,200 times and has received hundreds of comments, with several noting how collected the staff at Amy’s Pizzeria was.

“I don’t know how anyone calmly deals with people like this,” wrote one Reddit user.

“I’m tempted to drive an hour and a half to get pizza here now,” wrote another.

“We appreciate all your love and support but we do not support anyone trying to find this woman and accusing innocent people,” read a statement Amy’s Family Pizzeria posted to Facebook Friday.

Since the video was posted, the pizza shop has received an influx of reviews on Yelp and more than a thousand on Google in support of the staff’s response.

“I’ve never ate at Amy’s, let alone ever stepped foot in Pennsylvania. However, I want to leave a valid review solely based on this establishment’s customer service!” wrote one Yelp user whose profile says he’s from California. “The amount of patience and humility that the employees had, without retaliating in an aggressive way, really impressed me.”