Bam Margera is back in jail for allegedly violating his probation

Former Jackass star Bam Margera is back in prison after he allegedly violated probation that was part of his negotiated guilty plea in June stemming from an incident in which he was accused of assaulting his brother and making terroristic threats toward other relatives.

Court records show that Margera was taken into custody on Wednesday and sent to Chester County Prison to await an appearance before Chester County Court Judge Patrick Carmody scheduled for Monday for “violations of probation/parole.”

Advertisement

A bench warrant in Chester County was issued for Margera’s arrest for violating the “drug and alcohol treatment” component of his probation.

According to the court filing, Margera was arrested Monday in Fulton County by the state police and “was charged with Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Summary Reckless Driving, and related charges.”

Margera’s alleged probation violation was first reported Thursday by the The Daily Local News in Chester County.

His attorneys, Adam Leasure, Michael T. van der Veen, and William J. Brennan, however, said in a statement that “there are no pending charges filed.”

They added: “We are in the process of straightening this all out. Just like every citizen in this country, Mr. Margera is presumed innocent.”

In late June, Margera was sentenced to six months’ probation, a $50 fine, and random drug testing throughout the probationary period.

In April 2023, the state police issued a warrant for Margera’s arrest following what authorities called a physical confrontation at the pro skater’s Chester County home.

In an affidavit, Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, said Bam Margera had banged on his locked bedroom door and left a note threatening him if he called the police. Jesse Margera added that he later found his brother urinating in a kitchen sink, and that his brother attacked him during the confrontation.

Bam Margera, his brother said, also threatened to kill everyone in the Pocopson Township home, and fled the scene before police arrived. Margera surrendered to Chester County authorities after a dayslong search, and he was charged with misdemeanor offenses including making terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment.

Margera agreed to a negotiated guilty plea to two counts of disorderly conduct and the other charges were dropped.