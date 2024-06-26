Former ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in Chester County case

Former Jackass star Bam Margera pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct in connection with an incident last year in which he was accused of assaulting his brother and making terroristic threads toward other family members.

The other charges against Margera were dropped as part of Wednesday’s plea agreement. He was sentenced to six months probation.

With an appearance set for 9 a.m., Margera arrived in Chester County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Carmody’s courtroom around 9:15, accompanied by several of his attorneys and his wife, Dannii Marie.

Donning a fitted black shirt with the words “Ghost Face” emblazoned across the back, Margera sat in the last row of benches. He appeared to be in good spirits as he chatted in whispers with his team.

William Brennan, one of Margera’s attorneys, said ahead of the plea that the offenses amounted to “glorified parking tickets.”

The plea brings to a close a legal saga that stretches back to April 2023. That month, Pennsylvania State Police issued a warrant for Margera’s arrest following what authorities called a physical confrontation at the pro-skater’s Chester County home known as Castle Bam.

In an affidavit, Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, said Bam Margera had banged on his locked bedroom door, and left a note threatening him if he called the police. Jesse Margera added that he later found his brother urinating in a kitchen sink, and his brother attacked him in the confrontation.

Bam Margera, his brother said, also threatened to kill everyone in the Pocopson Township home, and fled the scene before police arrived.

A dayslong search for Margera followed, ending when he eventually turned himself in to Chester County authorities. Police initially charged Margera with misdemeanor offenses including terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment.

As Margera’s Chester County case moved through court, he faced additional legal issues in Delaware County. In August, Radnor police cited him for disorderly conducted and public intoxication in connection with an incident at the Radnor Hotel. Those charges were later dropped.