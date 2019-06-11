Bear sightings in Bucks and Montgomery Counties over the past few days have given residents ... paws.
Though, they shouldn’t come as a complete surprise.
“This is the time of the year when we get a lot of bear calls,” said State Game Warden Dustin Stoner of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Springfield Police Chief Michael Pitkow said his department received “quite a few” calls as a black bear, which looked to be between 100 and 150 pounds, traversed into Oreland on Monday afternoon. It was last seen along the 600 block of Paper Mill Road.
The bear wasn’t caught, and there weren’t any additional reports of the bear Tuesday morning, Pitkow and Stoner said.
“That was an interesting afternoon,” Pitkow said of the search for the animal.
The sighting prompted the School District of Springfield Township to issue a brief lockdown, Superintendent Nancy Hacker said.
On Saturday, Warrington police in Bucks County said authorities had “received several reports” of a black bear — which could be the same bear seen in the neighboring county.
“It’s hard to say with 100 percent certainty, but they believe that is it," Stoner said.
The recent sightings could be among the first of the season, joining the chorus of other bears seen this time of year — such as the one caught near the Somerton Springs Swim Club in Feasterville in June 2017 or the bear who took a dip in a Bethlehem pool last June.
Sightings are “not unusual" but certainly are not an everyday occurrence either, Stoner said.
The game commission usually gets four to six legitimate bear calls a year in the region, he said, and they tend to skew around this time of year.
Bears usually mate between early June and mid-July, according to the game commission, but this is also the time of year when young bears begin to explore on their own after their mothers push them away to resume breeding cycles.
“Sometimes that leads them to urban, populated areas," Stoner said.
As summer progresses, the bears tend to find their way into less populated areas, he said.
The agency offers a handful of suggestions should you come face-to-face with one of the wild animals, including to alert the bear that you’re around. You don’t want to surprise the animal.
“Just be cautious," Stoner said. "Don’t approach the bear, don’t try to startle the bear or chase the bear.”
If you find yourself too close, the game commission recommends to stay calm and back away slowly.
“While moving away, avoid sudden movements and talk to help the bear keep track of your retreat. Don’t turn and run or attempt to climb a tree,” the game commission says.
If the bear comes toward you, try to intimidate it by waving your arms and backing away — even use a stick or a backpack. Is the bear clacking its jaw or swaying its head? Those are warning signs the animal could be ready to charge. While attacks are rare, the commission recommends you fight back.
“Bears have been driven away when people have fought back with rocks, sticks, binoculars and even their bare hands,” according to the commission.
Bear sightings can be reported to the commission’s local office at 610-926-3136.