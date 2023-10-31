3 people shot in Bensalem

Three people were shot during a reported fight Tuesday night in Bensalem.

Shortly after 7:35 p.m., Bensalem police said they responded to the area of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue for a reported fight among teens and found three shooting victims.

The victims were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. Their ages or conditions were not immediately available.

Police said they were looking for a single shooter who fled in a vehicle north on Bristol Pike.