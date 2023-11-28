A Bristol man had over 500 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse and had criminal contact with minors, Bucks Count officials say

A Bucks County man has been charged with over 150 felonies stemming from sexual abuse he inflicted on multiple children during the last several years, according to Bucks County officials.

Brian Nathaniel Harris, 28, of Bristol, was arrested at his home Nov. 20 and charged with multiple offenses related to possessing and distributing child sex abuse images and videos.

Then, on Monday , a minor reported multiple abuses he suffered at the hands of Harris, including inappropriate touching, perpetrated in a Morrisville residence when the child was between the ages of 8 and 9, officials said. They believe the abuse occurred last year.

An avalanche of charges followed — and investigators believe there could be more victims.

Authorities have identified three victims and said that number may increase.Harris’s bail has been set at $20 million. He remains in custody in the Bucks County Jail in Doylestown.

“It was the immediate work that was done by these detectives to extract the data, and review the data, that identified our worst fears,” said Jennifer Schorn, first assistant district attorney of Bucks County. “The allegations involved actual sexual crimes, being perpetrated physically.”

“If anyone has reason to believe their children were in this idual’s care, they should notify us and then let the professionals take the next steps,” Schorn said.

Harris is accused of having sexual contact with multiple minors between September 2018 and September 2023, as well as creating and sharing inappropriate photos and videos showing at least one of those children, according to an affidavit of probable cause in his arrest.

In all, police recovered 500 image and video files depicting child sex abuse, several of which included children engaging in sexual acts. Harris shared files with others using multiple online identities, according to the affidavit.

According to Schorn, Harris gained access to the children by fostering relationships with their parents.

That included a family that was “dealing with tragedy,” Schorn said, adding that there was no indication that any of the victims were biologically related to Harris.

Abuses occurred in both Fallingston and Morrisville in lower Bucks County, Schorn said. Meanwhile, investigators are working to determine whether further abuse happened at a recreational camp ground in Falls Township.

“Today’s announcement is yet another example of remembering that child predators will stop at nothing,” said Bill Walker, a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative division, which assisted prosecutors.

A police search of multiple iPhones in Harris’s possession last week yielded videos of him molesting prepubescent children, at least one who was asleep during the abuse.

Police also identified two other victims — an 8-year-old and a 2-year-old.

Schorn added that investigators were working with eight or nine files that identify specific children, indicating that, in the early stages of the investigation, law enforcement were identifying additional victims.

They could be located in areas “within driving distance” Schorn said, including Long Beach Island.

Investigators were notified of Harris’s alleged behavior after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip on a criminal image from an electronic service provider, according to Schorn.

The minor who reported his alleged abuse, now 12, said Harris touched him inappropriately between 2019 and 2020 in Morrisville. Video evidence showed other instances of sexual contact that took place last year in Fallingston.

Police identified Harris in several videos by the black ring displaying the phrase “YeeYee” he was wearing when arrested.