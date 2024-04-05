2 Philly men charged in 2016 shooting death of 38-year-old man celebrating birthday in Bucks County

Two Philadelphia men have been charged in the 2016 shooting death of 38-year-old Herbert Lyals, who was celebrating his birthday in Bristol Township with family members when he was killed, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

George Javon Clark, 33, identified as the alleged shooter, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, robbery, and related offenses.

John Marquis Wilson, 43, was charged with third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, robbery, and related offenses.

Both men were arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Kevin P. Wagner and then were sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility. Clark was being held without bail and Wilson was unable to post bail, court records show.

Around 12:45 a.m. July 27, 2016, police responded to a reported shooting on the 5600 block of Truman Street and found Lyals lying on the ground outside a family member’s residence.

Lyals was inside for his birthday party when he received a phone call and stepped out, according to court filings. People inside the residence said they quickly heard at least two gunshots outside.

Investigators used phone records and interviews to connect Clark and Wilson to the fatal shooting, court filings show.

Investigators said Clark and Wilson conspired to rob Lyals because he was known to carry money. Lyals still had several thousands dollars in his possession after he was shot and the perpetrators had fled the scene, police said.

“We would like to thank the extraordinary work of Bristol Township and Bucks County Detectives and the Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury for their commitment to bringing justice to the family of Herbert Lyals,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.