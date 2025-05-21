Legal battle looms as Bucks commissioners reject sheriff’s alliance with ICE

The Bucks County Commissioners insisted on Wednesday that they, not the sheriff, hold sole power to contract with ICE, warning county employees that they could be personally liable for helping enforce federal immigration laws.

The commissioners voted 2-1, with the lone Republican opposed, to approve a resolution asserting their authority and declaring that entering into a controversial cooperative agreement with ICE “is not an appropriate use of Bucks County taxpayer resources.”

A legal fight is brewing over a matter that has provoked high tension in Bucks County, with Sheriff Fred Harran agreeing to have local deputies perform immigration-related duties for ICE under a program known as “287(g).”

Hundreds of law-enforcement agencies around the country have joined the program, named for a section of a 1996 immigration law.

Now the Pennsylvania ACLU has threatened to sue, the sheriff has obtained outside legal representation, and the commissioners’ lone Republican, Gene DiGirolomo, said the matter seemed certain to end up before a judge.

Harran, who attended the meeting on Wednesday, said pending litigation forced him to decline comment on the resolution. “The commissioners finally found a way to keep me quiet,” the sheriff quipped.

Harran, a Republican seeking reelection, has consistently clashed with the Democratic-controlled board of commissioners in recent months. Bucks was the only county in the Philadelphia region where the majority voted for Donald Trump last year.

Harran is proceeding with his plans. He insists the department’s alliance with ICE would not be used “for immigration sweeps, random checks, or broad enforcement,” but that “those who commit crimes must face the consequences regardless of immigration status.”

His assertion that the partnership would make county residents safer has been loudly disputed, most recently on Wednesday, by some residents who have spoken in opposition.

Now the ACLU has threatened to take legal action to stop the ICE alliance, and warned in a letter to the sheriff that “Bucks County taxpayers will be on the hook for litigation costs and any liability.”

The civil-rights group said the sheriff’s department has no authority under Pennsylvania law to unilaterally enter into an agreement with ICE, that only the commissioners can do so. The ACLU asked Harran to advise ICE that absent commissioners’ approval, “your application is legally null and void.”

The resolution sets out the commissioners’ reasoning, research and intentions, but is not legally binding on anyone. It may, however, serve to make the county government less of a target should the ACLU or others file suit, showing that the majority of the commission had opposed the plan.

DiGirolomo spoke in defense of Harran, saying they have known each other for decades and that the sheriff seeks always to make the community safer.

“When it comes to public safety and law-enforcement, I could go on and on about Fred,” DiGirolomo said.

A loud voice shouted from the audience: “You’re full of s—!”

The resolution noted that ICE is under no obligation to pay for legal defense should the county be sued over immigration actions taken by deputies.

It specifically warned that any actions taken by the sheriff, his deputies, or other county employees under 287(g) have not been approved. County employees who act under 287(g) do so as individuals, the resolution said, and may lose the qualified immunity that normally protects employees acting in an official capacity.

For police officers, for instance, that immunity generally shields them from liability for their official actions.

The resolution warned further that employees performing “unauthorized work” on ICE duties could have to reimburse the county for that time.

“Only the commissioners have the authority to enter into an agreement,” board Chairman Bob Harvie Jr. said after the meeting. “He has signed an agreement himself. ICE has accepted that agreement. … We’re trying to make it clear this is not an authorized county function he’s performing.”

Earlier this month Harvie and Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia said they were troubled about potential financial liability stemming from the ICE agreement

Ellis-Marseglia said she supported both law enforcement agencies, but, “We want ICE to do ICE and sheriff to do sheriff.”

The sheriff’s department would be the first in the Philadelphia region to collaborate with ICE. It would do so as Trump seeks to carry out what he claims will be the largest deportation effort in American history, one in which he has called on state and local law enforcement agencies for help.

As of this week, ICE has signed 588 agreements with police in 40 states.

This is a developing story and will be updated.