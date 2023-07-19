Unfavorable weather creates setback in search for missing children caught in Bucks County floods

The search for two missing children separated from their family during Saturday’s flash floods in Bucks County has hit a setback due to weather conditions.

Upper Makefield authorities had planned to have dive teams search for Matilda Sheils, 2, and Conrad, 9 months, Wednesday. But rain and river conditions were not conducive to a search, according to an update by local police.

“The area and conditions will be continuously monitored throughout the day and if we are able to deploy our assets we will do so,” the Upper Makefield Police posted on social media.

The children were visiting the area with their mother Katheryn Seley, 32; father Jim Sheils; grandmother; and 4-year-old brother. They were driving along the sloping stretch of 1000 Washington Crossing Road when they were suddenly met with a swell of rushing water. The Charleston, S.C., family tried to escape and were split up. The children’s father, grandmother, and brother survived. Rescue workers recovered Seley’s body Saturday. In all, five people are confirmed to have died in the floods.

Upper Makefield Police Chief Tim Brewer said rescue personnel searched the zone more than a dozen times, tracking an area of about 117 acres and using drones and cadaver dogs in their efforts. The current was so strong, one of the bodies was recovered a mile south of where they had exited their car trying to escape.

On Wednesday the search was slated to “scale down,” said Brewer, to focus on dive-based efforts, mainly in the creek. But the weather did not cooperate.

Michael Silva, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, said Bucks County had a swath of showers between 9 a.m. and noon, with a chance of more showers and the possibility of thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

Authorities aren’t expected to close additional roads as they continue their search for the children. Still, Taylorsville Road between Aqueduct Road and Route 295 remains closed, as does Route 532 between Wrightstown Road and Meadowview Drive, due to storm damage.