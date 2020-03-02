A 29-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday in Bucks County, police said.
Middletown Township police responded to reports of a struck pedestrian at 3:26 a.m. Monday near Neshaminy High School. They found the woman, who was hit when she was either walking along Route 1 or trying to cross the highway, police said.
The woman, whom police have not yet identified, “was struck numerous times" by other vehicles driving south, police said, but none stopped at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.