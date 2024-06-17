82-year-old woman found dead in Bucks County home, 49-year-old son under investigation

An 82-year-old woman was found dead Sunday morning in her Northampton Township home and her 49-year-old son was under investigation for her slaying, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Dolores Ingram’s body was located inside her condominium on the 26000 block of Beacon Hill Drive under a pile of household items, including furniture and clothes, after Bucks County authorities were asked to check on her well-being by the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department.

William Michael Ingram had been taken into custody in Washington D.C. for allegedly assaulting an officer and damaging a police vehicle. During his arrest, he allegedly told officers that he had killed his mother.

He was charged with stealing his mother’s white 2015 Honda Civic and remained in custody in Washington. Further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation of his mother’s death, the prosecutor’s office said.

Northampton Township police checking on the woman forced their way through the locked front door after seeing blood on a windowsill and walls, window, and floor inside, the prosecutor’s office said. When police found her body, they could see she had sustained severe head trauma.

Police located William Ingram’s vehicle in a nearby parking lot, but his mother’s Honda Civic was missing. Police found the key fob for William Ingram’s vehicle next to his mother’s body, the prosecutor’s office said.

A witness told police that she was awakened around 1 a.m. Saturday to the sound of loud banging. She later checked her home security camera and saw William Ingram running shirtless out of the condo at 1:42 a.m. before he returned a minute later, the prosecutor’s office said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., video from the camera showed William Ingram leaving the residence wearing a shirt and carrying a duffel bag, the prosecutor’s office said.