Father, son fatally injured by car rolling backward in Main Line driveway

A 94-year-old man and his 68-year-old son were fatally injured when they were struck by an unoccupied car rolling backward in a driveway Monday morning in Bala Cynwyd, police said.

Lower Merion Township police said Nathan B. Kobrin, of the 700 block of Wynnewood Road, had just pulled into the driveway and exited a Toyota Camry on Pembree Terrace shortly after 9 a.m. when the Camry began to roll backwards.

The Camry struck the 94-year-old man and continued rolling backward and struck his son, Sydney Michael Kobrin, on Llandrillo Road, police said. The younger Kobrin lived on the 300 block of Pembree Terrace.

Both men were transported to Lankenau Medical Center, where they were both pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.