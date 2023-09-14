Crews are still battling a four alarm fire that tore through a warehouse, apartment buildings and several businesses in Oxford, Chester County.

Officials said the fire began around 11:30 Wednesday night on South 3rd Street, near its intersection with East Locust Street. The blaze began at a warehouse, according to officials, before spreading through several apartment buildings and storefronts to evacuate the entire block.

Firefighters were still working to contain the flames as of Thursday. The Facebook page Chester County Working Fires streamed the blaze Thursday night as the flames grew.

Fox 29 reported that Oxford officials said 25 families — or 90 people — have been displaced by the first, which burned through at least 31 apartment units.

Officials have not reported any injuries connected with the fire. The cause has yet to be determined.

The Oxford Area School District closed schools Thursday “due to a large scale fire in the Oxford Borough.”

Police have asked people to avoid South 3rd Street from Market Street to Hodgson Street, which are blocked off as crews continue working.

The American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania Region have opened a shelter at Penn’s Grove Middle School in Oxford.

“We’re providing individuals and families with comfort and care, including a safe place to sleep, meals, snacks and water, personal hygiene items and emotional support,” a spokesperson told reporters. “All those displaced by the fire are welcome.”