Search efforts end ‘with profound sadness’ after crews unable to locate 6-year-old girl who fell in Chester Creek

After several days of unsuccessful searching, the recovery effort ended Tuesday for Li’najah Brooker, the 6-year-old girl who went missing Saturday evening in a Delaware County creek, officials said.

The girl reportedly fell into the rain-swollen waters of the Chester Creek near East Seventh Street and the Avenue of the States in downtown Chester shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Since then, search crews have included personnel from the Chester Bureau of Fire, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Delaware State Police, and PawSAR, a volunteer search and rescue organization.

The crews have used small and large craft boat teams, dive teams, underwater and aerial drones, sonar devices, security footage, U.S. Coast Guard choppers, and scent canines, officials said.

Advertisement

“Having exhausted all available resources to locate Li’najah over the past three-and-a-half days, we are now ceasing search operations,” Chester City announced Tuesday afternoon.

» READ MORE: Recovery effort underway for 6-year-old girl who fell into Chester Creek in Delco

“I stand before our community today with a heavy heart,” Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said in a statement.

“Our search, rescue, and recovery operations have been exhaustive involving multiple agencies and dedicated individuals committed to bringing her home safely,” Roots said.

“Unfortunately, despite our collective efforts, we have been unable to locate the child,” Roots said. “It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge this outcome. Our hearts ache for the family as they navigate through unimaginable grief. To the family, please know that the entire community stands with you during this incredibly difficult time.”

Chester officials announced Sunday afternoon the search had transitioned from rescue to recovery.

Besides searching by boat and helicopter, crews also used a mini submarine — a new tool that Chester personnel were trained to use last month.

The search extended from the Commodore Barry Bridge up to the Chester Creek, and included the Delaware River.