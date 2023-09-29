Former Chester housing officials plead guilty in fraud and bribery schemes

Two former Chester Housing Authority officials have pleaded guilty to fraud and bribery charges in federal court, one month after three men were accused of bilking the office for more than $600,000.

Douglas E. Daniel, 65, Philadelphia, and Norman D. Wise, 57, of Mullica Hill, waived their arraignment hearings when pleading in Pennsylvania’s Eastern District court this week.

The third man, Leonard F. Coleman, 53, of Paulsboro, is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday. The contractor is accused on one count of offering bribes concerning federal programs.

U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero’s office said last month that Wise, who worked as the housing authority’s director of public housing, and Daniel, Wise’s chief assistant, had created a company to fraudulently bill the authority for work performed by salaried employees.

Attorneys for them did not immediately return requests for comment.

In some case, prosecutors said, the jobs — landscaping, painting, window replacements, and other construction or renovation work at authority properties — were not performed at all.

The former officials pocketed $544,967 between 2019 and 2023, according to prosecutors. Both have been fired from their positions.

In a separate scheme, Wise and Daniel were accused of accepting bribes from Coleman, the contractor.

Prosecutors said that between July 2014 and March 2022, the former officials accepted $76,400 in payments from Coleman that were wired directly to their bank accounts.

The plot saw Wise and Daniel award Coleman’s company with $2.5 million in CHA contracts, according to prosecutors.

The former officials inflated the value of these contracts, prosecutors allege, with Coleman kicking back payments using the surplus sums.

Wise and Daniel will appear in court for sentencing in early 2024.