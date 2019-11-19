Jack Yoast said he will not be transforming his home at 1320 E. Butler Pike in Ambler into the spectacular light display that usually lasts from Black Friday to the day before New Year’s Eve because of the timing of Thanksgiving (it is late this year), new sod on the property and his recent knee issues that makes it difficult to walk up and down steps. “Light up a Life" will be back next year, Yoast said, and that will be the last year.