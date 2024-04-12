Lori and George Schappell, 62, conjoined twins residing in Reading, Pa., have died

The world’s oldest living conjoined twins, 62-year-old Lori and George Schappell, who were longtime residents of Reading, Pa., and pursued distinctly individual lives while supporting one another, have died.

“When we were born, the doctors didn’t think we’d make 30, but we proved them wrong,” Lori said in an interview when they turned 50.

The Leibensperger Funeral Homes in Berks County posted obituaries this week for both, saying they died April 7 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Their cause of death was not stated.

They were born as twin girls in West Reading, but in 2007 George began living as a transgender man.

“I have known from a very young age that I should have been a boy,” George said in an interview with a British newspaper.

“It was so tough, but I was getting older and I simply didn’t want to live a lie. I knew I had to live my life the way I wanted,” George said.

“Obviously it was a shock,” Lori said, “... but I am so proud of him.”

Lori added: “It was a huge decision but we have overcome so much in our lives and together we are such a strong team. Nothing can break that.”

Over the years, they appeared on TV talk shows as well as an episode of the popular FX medical drama “Nip/Tuck,” and they were the subject of many newspaper feature stories.

George performed as a country music singer and was successful enough to have shows across the United States and in Europe and Japan. Lori was once engaged to be married, but her fiancé died in an automobile accident.

“When I went on dates,” Lori said, “George would bring along books to read.”

While finding different ways to express themselves, they developed daily living routines to care for and respect one another. They alternated spending time in separate bedrooms to let each other have their own personal space. They explained in a 1997 documentary that they had different bathing schedules, so they showered one at a time.

“If you love the person you’re with and you respect them, you’re going to give them the privacy and compromise in situations that you would want them to give you,” George said in the documentary.

“It’s the whole thing, compromise. And that you don’t get everything you want right when you want it,” Lori said.

When asked if they wanted to be separated, George replied: ”Absolutely not. My theory is: Why fix what is not broken?”

They were born in West Reading on Sept. 18, 1961, with their skulls partially fused together. George had spina bifida and could not walk, so he needed special wheelchairs. Lori took on a caregiver-type role during their lives.

When they were children, they were placed in an institution for people with severe mental disabilities, even though they had none.

“We learned to look after ourselves from a very young age and got excellent grades at school,” Lori said.

They began living on their own after they turned 24 years old and resided for many years in a high-rise apartment in Reading. Lori had a job for six years in a hospital laundry — George would read or listen to music while his sister worked.

In her obituary, Lori was described as a trophy-winning bowler.

They are survived by their father and six siblings.

Funeral services will be private.