Corey Comperatore identified as man killed in Trump rally shooting

The man killed when shots broke out at former President Donald Trump’s rally Friday was shielding his wife and daughters, a family member posted on Facebook.

His sister identified the victim on Facebook as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore.

In a post mourning his loss Comperatore’s sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, described her brother as a hero.

”The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero that shielded his daughters,” Schaefer wrote. “My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds.”

Comperatore was a former fire fighter from the area who loved his family, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a news conference.

Shapiro said he has called for flags to fly at half mast in honor of Comperatore, who died protecting his wife and daughters.

”Corey was the very best of us. May his memory be a blessing,” Shapiro said.

Prior to the press conference, Shapiro met with Comperatore’s family as well as the family of one of the individuals in critical condition following the shooting.

Comperatore, Shapiro said, was an avid Trump fan who was eager to attend the rally

.”Corey was a girl dad, Corey was a firefighter, Corey went to church every Sunday, Corey loved his community and most especially he loved his family,” Shapiro said.

A long-time family friend of the man shot and killed at the Trump rally Saturday night said Comperatore was a family man, an always-helpful neighbor, and a firefighter who was respected widely in his community.

”He was amazing,” Jason Bubb, 37, said Sunday. “Anything we needed, he was there at the drop of a hat. He’s been there for my kids since they were born.”

Bubb went to high school with one of Comperatore’s two daughters, Allyson, and has lived near the family for a decade. News of the death – confirmed by his family on social media — has been shattering to those who knew him in Butler County.

”I don’t have words,” Bubb said. “It’s disgusting.”

When Bubb reached out to Allyson Comperatore, he offered to help by setting up an online fundraiser through the gym he owns, Three Six Fit, in Cabot, Pa. Comperatore and his daughter were members, he said.

”I opened this gym to support and help those in my community,” he said, “and I feel like my name was called on.”

The GoFundMe had raised over $100,000 shortly by 1 p.m.