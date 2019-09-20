State Police on Friday released a 25-minute dashcam video depicting the July 8 incident in which Rodney Gillespie, 52, an executive with the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, was handcuffed and verbally rebuffed for saying he did not pull his car over on his unlighted street because he feared being shot.
Gillespie and his wife alleged they were racially profiled during the incident in the driveway of their Chadds Ford home.
The State Police said Friday that no racial bias took place but did acknowledge that the troopers violated two regulations.