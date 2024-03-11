Delaware County couple accused of ‘near-fatal’ child abuse of 1-year-old twins

A Chester couple has been charged with abusing their 1-year-old twins causing “near-fatal” medical conditions, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Monday.

Armani Coleman, 23, and Zamareon Moat, 18, each were charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and conspiracy. They were both being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of posting $200,000, court records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Mar. 28.

On Jan. 22, Chester City police responded to a call for an unconscious infant, Stollsteimer said in a news release. Coleman handed the responding officers her 1-year-old boy, who exhibited shallow breathing and was lethargic. Coleman allegedly suggested that the boy may have hit his head on a door jamb while crawling.

The infant was transported to Nemours Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a blunt-impact facial injury and required surgery to drain a subdural hemorrhage, Stollsteimer said. The boy also was diagnosed with injuries consistent with shaking or impacts.

As a result of what was learned about the boy, a detective checked on the female twin and found she had marks and bruises on her face and numerous scratches on her body.

Moat allegedly attempted to explain the scratches and self-inflicted. An examining physician said that the location of some of the scratch marks, such as the back of her thighs and armpits, could not have been caused by the infant.

The examining physician also noted the girl was emaciated and believed she had been starved to the point of near-death, Stollsteimer said. The doctor said the girl had what appeared to be bite marks and injuries consistent with strangulation or restraint.

Coleman and Moat were the sole caretakers of the twins and neither parent was employed. Investigators did forensic examinations of an iPhone and iPad used by the couple and found Internet searches for “how to get rid of bite marks,” and “scar removal cream for toddlers,” and “can you tell if a baby been choked.”

In one deleted message, Coleman apparently asked her mother: “am I going to jail?” the day before her infant son was taken to the hospital, according to the police criminal complaint.

Detectives contacted Delaware County’s Department of Children and Youth Services and learned the agency had opened a case on the children, Stollsteimer said.

Both twins were born testing positive for THC and the girl was medically fragile and required oxygen. The female twin had missed 15 medical appointments since November. When caseworkers visited their apartment, Coleman was described as allegedly rude and combative.

In a statement, Stollsteimer called the alleged actions of Coleman and Moat “incomprehensible in their heinousness.”

Stollsteimer added: “Confronted with this horrible situation, I am reminded yet again of my respect and gratitude for the members of law enforcement and the medical professionals who work every day to prevent this type of tragedy from happening — and to respond and protect our children when these horrific events happen. They are truly doing God’s work.”