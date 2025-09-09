Haverford passes helmet requirement for children riding e-scooters and e-bikes

Haverford will soon require children under age 16 to wear a helmet when riding an electric scooter or e-bike, a move that follows growing safety concerns after a vehicle driver fatally struck a 12-year-old Delaware County girl who was riding an e-scooter.

The township’s Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to approve an ordinance establishing a $25 fine for violators, Police Chief John Viola said on Tuesday.

The ordinance takes effect later next week with police officers issuing warnings until January, when the $25 fine can be enforced at the discretion of the officers, Viola said.

“Any tickets that are issued will be sent by mail to parents or guardian[s], but parents will be notified by phone at the time of the interaction,” Viola said in an email. “Our goal is to get community engagement for the safety of the riders.”

In June, a vehicle driver struck 12-year-old Abigail Gillon and 11-year-old Isabella Jones, two Ridley Township girls who were riding together on an e-scooter in Aston. Gillon was killed and Jones was critically injured.

Last month in Springfield Township, a pickup truck driver struck two 14-year-old boys riding an e-scooter. One of the boys was critically injured.

After Gillon’s death, Ridley Township in July issued a public reminder to residents of a local ordinance that prohibits electric scooter usage on all roadways and sidewalks within the township.

Also in July, state Sen. Tim Kearney (D., Delaware), announced his plan to introduce Abby’s Law, named after Gillon, that would create safety regulations for electric scooters.

Kearney said electric bikes are subject to some state regulations, including age requirements and maximum speeds. “However, because electric scooters are not street legal in Pennsylvania, there are no outlined rules for riding the devices,” Kearney’s office said in a statement in July.

Meanwhile in Haverford, the police chief launched an initiative to encourage helmet use among children to coincide with the start of the school year. Earlier this month, officers began keeping an eye out for children wearing helmets while riding e-bikes and e-scooters, as well as regular bikes and skateboards.

Anyone “caught” wearing a helmet was given a special ticket that could be redeemed at a local bakery for a free cupcake.