Pizza delivery driver trips suspect during police pursuit

A police pursuit in Delaware County came to a surprise close on Sunday afternoon after a pizza delivery driver got involved.

Tyler Morell was just about to hand over a pie in Middleton Township when a stolen vehicle careened across a nearby lawn, and the driver ran off on foot.

Morell, pizza still in hand, swept his foot out and tripped the suspect to the ground as the pursuing Brookhaven officers closed in to complete the arrest.

“There was never the option for me not to do anything in this situation,” said the 29-year-old Morell, who has delivered for Cocco’s Pizza in Aston for several months.

Brookhaven officers were pursuing the stolen Kia from Upper Darby. Two people were ultimately apprehended, according to Brookhaven Police Chief Michael Vice: A 19-year-old passenger, and the 17-year-old driver, who Morell tripped.

The action was captured on doorbell video and quickly spread across social media. Morell’s split-second action drew supportive comments and shares from a host of media outlets, though the incident raises questions about whether private citizens should get involved in the activities of law enforcement.

Morell said he’s received an anonymous phone call from someone who criticized his role in the arrest, while Brookhaven police offered Morell their gratitude in a Facebook post.

It read: “Thank you sir for the assist!!! If you’re interested in a job we are always looking for good people.”

Still, Vice warned that citizens shouldn’t take the law into their own hands.

“This was definitely a little unorthodox,” Vice said. “Obviously we don’t want the public to intervene, because number one, we don’t want anyone getting hurt.”

Both suspects were charged with receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest, according to Vice. The adult suspect was also charged with corruption of a minor. The 17-year-old was charged as a juvenile.

Tom Aveni, director of the Police Policy Studies Council, said Morell’s role likely wouldn’t warrant criminal charges, but opens up the possibility of a civil lawsuit if the fleeing suspect was injured.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, complained about pain in his shoulder after the fall, according to Morell.

“Liability’s the biggest issue,” Aveni said.

By Monday afternoon, Morell was prepping for an upcoming appearance on Fox & Friends, the station’s flagship national morning show. ABC News and Barstool Sports reposted the video on Twitter, which was originally posted to TikTok.

“We’re proud of Tyler, that’s the kind of person we’re looking to hire here,” said Steve Schmucker, general manager of Cocco’s.