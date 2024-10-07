Firefighters battling large blaze at St. Francis of Assisi School in Delco

Firefighters were battling a large fire Monday evening at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish School in Springfield Township, Delaware County.

The Springfield Fire Company reported on Facebook shortly before 5:30 p.m. that it was at the school, which is located at 112 Saxer Ave., fighting the fire. The fire company advised people to avoid the area.

Helicopter video from NBC10 showed a two-story structure gutted by the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The school, which opened in 1929, serves students from pre-K to eighth grade.

Kenneth A. Gavin, chief communications officer for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, said the school administration reported that no one was inside the building when the fire erupted.

Gavin said the fire was contained to one building that was used for pre-K through 3rd grade. Students in other grades attend classes in another building on campus, he said.

“All classes at the school will be cancelled for at least tomorrow. Efforts are already underway to locate an alternate learning location for those who will be affected by the loss of classroom space,” Gavin said in an email.

“We are deeply grateful to all fire departments and other first responders for their rapid response and for their work to control the blaze,” Gavin said.

“At this time, our concern is for the safety of the school community, the community-at-large, and working to provide continued instruction with as little interruption as possible. We will make any other determinations at a later time pending all circumstances and information,” he said.