Former workers accuse Dementia Society of America’s founder of wiretapping Doylestown office

Three former workers of a Doylestown-based dementia nonprofit allege their ex-boss bugged their offices with listening devices, among other surveillance measures, without their consent or knowledge. And, they say, when they reported the bugs to the organization’s board and to police, they were fired.

The alleged behavior — which includes “email snooping, garbage can sifting” — is detailed in a federal lawsuit filed against the Dementia Society of America and its chief executive officer, Kevin Jameson.

The society and Jameson deny the allegations, saying in court filings that the employees found nothing more than commonly used Google smart speakers.

But a federal judge ruled last week the organization and its founder have to face the wiretapping and wrongful termination lawsuit. U.S. District Judge John Padova denied a motion to dismiss, writing that the employees’ allegations amount to a potential intrusion of privacy that is “substantial and highly offensive to a reasonable person.”

“Mr. Jameson and the Dementia Society categorically deny the allegations made by the Plaintiffs and look forward to their vindication in Court,” Kevin Kerns, a Cozen O’Connor attorney who represents the defendants, said in a statement.

The Dementia Society of America provides education and resources for people with dementia and their family members. It was founded in 2013 by Jameson, who is also the chair of the board of directors.

In February 2024, Susan Testani, the society’s former executive administrator, found an electronic “listening/recording device” on a shelf in her office, according to the complaint, which was filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in May. When she turned off the circular device, a voice said “microphone off.”

Testani told coworkers about her discovery, and a search for other hidden devices ensued. They found devices in other offices.

“None of the [workers] had been informed the office was bugged, and each had an expectation of privacy when speaking about personal and private matters at work in their own workspaces,” according to the complaint.

In addition to the listening devices, according to the complaint, Jameson allegedly surveilled workers by going through office garbage cans at night and by “snooping” on their email communications and internet use.

After Testani disconnected the device in her office, Jameson confronted her, according to the complaint. When Testani expressed her discomfort about being recorded and concern about violation of privacy laws, Jameson allegedly dismissed her saying “this is a nothing burger” and “it’s a stupid law.”

Testani and two other employees, Rona Brown and Joy Sullivan, reported their concerns to the society’s board of directors, the lawsuit says. Jameson allegedly responded by announcing the organization’s office was closing until further notice.

After the employees filed a report with the Central Bucks Regional Police Department, the board escalated its treatment of the matter and hired Cozen O’Conner to investigate, according to the complaint. In March, Testani learned that the law firm’s investigation had concluded and found no evidence of wiretapping.

Less than a week later, the three employees were fired.

“After Plaintiffs reported the criminal wiretapping to the police, Defendants fired all three employees in retaliation,” the complaint said.

No criminal charges were filed against Jameson.

The lawsuit brings forward serious claims of wiretapping law violations, invasion of privacy, and wrongful termination, said Michael Homans, an attorney with HomansPeck, who represents the three terminated employees.

“These are important issues and protections for employees,” Homans said in a statement.

The CEO and the society rejected the allegations in court filing, saying they are “conspiratorial” and “vague.” And far from nefarious recording devices, they argue, what the employees found were smart speakers.

“Defendants believe, based on their interactions with Plaintiffs and their own investigation, that the alleged devices of which Plaintiffs complain are not ‘bugs’, but rather commonly used Google smart-speaker devices, which are in use in millions of homes and businesses and lack the surveillance capabilities to do what Plaintiffs allege was done,” Jameson and the society said in court filings.

They further argue that the three employees weren’t fired because they reported wiretapping, but because they insisted that the board terminate the CEO.

Judge Padova sided with the employees in a ruling last week, allowing the lawsuit to proceed. The judge’s order is not a finding of wrongdoing by the society or by Jameson. Instead, the judge found that the three employees provided enough information to state a claim that should proceed through the process of discovery and, potentially, trial.