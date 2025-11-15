‘No Trillionaires’ protest reaches Tesla dealership in Devon

Why does anybody deserve a trillion dollars?

That was the attitude Saturday morning outside a Tesla dealership off Route 30 in Devon, where about 35 people huddled on a grassy strip to protest the emergence of trillionaires, tyranny, authoritarianism, and slashes to social safety nets.

Advertisement

The demonstration, a weekly occurrence in the suburb about 15 miles west of Philadelphia, coincided with “No Trillionaires Day,” a nationwide mobilization lashing out at a recent deal poised to make Tesla CEO Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

» READ MORE: Musk could become history’s first trillionaire as Tesla shareholders approve giant pay package

“It’s appalling,” said Tom Gibbons, 71, a regular of the Devon demonstration. “What’s the point of having that much money? It’s just greed.”

The deal approved by Tesla shareholders earlier this month came amid a rocky year for the electric carmaker, with debate about Musk’s management record and discourse over whether anyone deserves such unprecedented wealth. Even the pope lamented the widening gap between the middle class and modern robber barons.

“People are starving or really having a hard time just meeting their basic economic needs,” Gibbons said, “and there’s somebody who has more money than some countries.

“It’s a perfect illustration of inequality.”

The #TeslaTakedown protests started across the country earlier this year — a response to Musk giving a stiff-arm, apparent Nazi salute at an inauguration event for President Donald Trump, his prominence in the White House, and leadership of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“What Musk did to the country is horrible, and there needs to be consequences for that behavior,” Lynn Hogben, 70, said. Hogben sported an “Oust Elon” pin and a “Don’t Buy Swasticars” sign.

Since Musk’s exit from DOGE and his public fallout with Trump, the movement in Devon has fluctuated in size and messaging: At one event, the headcount totaled more than 400; the average week draws 30 to 40 people, typically older, from across the collar counties.

From 11 a.m. to noon — sharp — on Saturday, participants held up posters objecting to reductions of the country’s largest food assistance program, Trump’s immigration crackdown, and threats to free speech, and demanding the release of Justice Department files on Jeffrey Epstein. (A trove of Epstein’s emails were released by congressional Democrats earlier this week, some of which mention Trump.)

The hour-long demonstration drew honks of support, the occasional fist pump, thumbs-up, or middle finger, from drivers on the area’s busy thruway.

For his part, Musk has largely dismissed the protests at Tesla dealerships, suggesting — without providing evidence — that protesters were being paid for their rabble-rousing.

But the sense of empowerment keeps the regular players coming back, week after week, said de facto leaders Janet Gilbert and Cynthia Sherbin.

“It shows people who go past that we aren’t just lying down and taking it,” Gilbert said. “They see there is resistance.”