Two men found dead in West Goshen home in apparent murder-suicide, police say

Police in West Goshen Township are investigating the death of two men this week in an apparent murder-suicide.

Relatives of Derek Calzadillas, 41, called police on Jan. 2 to request a wellness check after their calls to him had not been returned for 24 hours, investigators said Thursday. When an officer arrived at the apartment Calzadillas rented on Hightop Road just after 4 p.m., they were able to see a man lying unresponsive on the floor through a window.

Entering the home, the officers identified the man as Kai O’Connor, 22, who also lived at the apartment. O’Connor was taken to Chester County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

While searching the home, officers found Calzadillas dead inside a closet. How the men died remains under investigation, according to police, but prosecutors said that no guns were used in the incident.

In a statement, Chester County District Attorney Chris de-Barrena Sarobe said there was no danger to the public.

Calzadillas’ father, John, said Thursday that his son was originally from Canton, MI, a suburb of Detroit. He had relocated to the Philadelphia area a few years ago to work at Comcast, but had recently moved to Chester County after taking a new job.

The elder Calzadillas said his ex-wife had contacted West Goshen Police after their son didn’t call him or other family members back, behavior that he said was unusual for him.

“He was a great kid, a smart kid,” Calzadillas said of his son. “He was just a normal, everyday person.”

West Goshen Police are asking anyone with information about Calzadillas’ or O’Connor’s deaths to call them 610-696-7400 or the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.