How you can conserve water as Pa. and N.J. drought drags on

The average American uses 100 gallons of water per day. Here are ways to use less amid drought declarations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during one of the driest spells on record.

Remember: Half of all water use takes place in the bathroom, and a shower uses half the water as a bath. So that’s a good place to start conserving.

Here are some easy ways to save water, according to officials in both states:

In the kitchen and the bathroom

Running the dishwasher only with a full load can save 10,534 gallons and $68 per year (similar for washing machines). Scrape your plate instead of rinsing it before loading it into the dishwasher. If you wash dishes by hand, plug up the sink or use a washbasin. Installing a low-flow showerhead can save 7,665 gallons and $50 per year. Taking a five-minute shower can save 76,650 gallons and $498 per year. Installing a low-flow toilet can save 10,986 gallons and $70 per year. Turning off the water while brushing teeth can save 11,680 gallons and $75 per year. Store drinking water in the refrigerator instead of running the faucet for cold water. Compost food waste rather than running a garbage disposal. Buying products with the WaterSense label, such as toilets, shower heads, faucets, and outdoor sprinklers mean they meet EPA efficiency specifications. Fix any leak. Even small household leaks, inside or out, can add up to gallons of water lost every day.

Outdoor