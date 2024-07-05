A wandering emu was found in Newtown Township. Its owners are trying to bring it home.

If you’re out and about in Bucks County Friday, you might be emu-sed to see a brown feathered bird wandering around town.

Concerned neighbors alerted Newtown Township police after an emu was spotted at Stoopville Road and Rosenfield Drive Thursday night. Perhaps it wasn’t the biggest fan of the fireworks.

Police have not captured the lost bird since it took off into the woods. The police department has since gotten in contact with the owners, who own a nearby farm, said Capt. Jason Harris.

The owners are letting the emu calm its feathers before they bring it back home, Harris said. It wasn’t clear how the bird got away in the first place.