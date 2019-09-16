This model differs from traditional talk therapy, de Marco said on a recent morning, standing outside the fenced-in paddock, where sessions occur. Before entering, clients can share as little or as much of their story as they’d like. For much of the time, she said, they walk off on their own with the horses, petting them, talking to them, sometimes leading them through hula hoops and around pool noodles, items that can serve as metaphors for the clients’ struggles.