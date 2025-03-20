A new Ethiopian spot plus other essential eats in Ardmore | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

This week, we’ll take you inside the newly opened Eshkol Ethiopian Cuisine and also dish out some other essential places to eat and drink in Ardmore, zoom into a preservation debate playing out in Bryn Mawr, and bring you the latest in a shooting case that unfolded inside a crowded Lower Merion bar last Memorial Day.

You can now add an Ethiopian spot to your dining options in Ardmore.

Eshkol Ethiopian Cuisine opened last week at 36 E. Lancaster Ave., a revamp of the longtime Thai restaurant Siamese Princess. It’s believed to be the first Ethiopian restaurant on the Main Line.

Chaltu Merga, the home cook behind the 32-seat storefront across from Ardmore Music Hall and next door to Jack McShea’s Pub, has fulfilled her longtime dream of opening a restaurant now that her youngest son is a senior in high school, according to food and dining reporter Michael Klein. The business is a family affair, and serves up traditional Ethiopian dishes like doro wot (chicken stew with egg), siga wot (beef sautéed in spice butter), tikil gomen (cabbage), misir wot (lentils), injera, and much more.

You can read all about Eshkol Ethiopian Cuisine here.

😋 If you’re looking for even more options in Ardmore, check out food and dining reporter Jenn Ladd’s roundup of the essential places to eat and drink there.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

A recent lawsuit alleges that the U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights has effectively halted discrimination investigations due to federal cutbacks and layoffs, and local parents like Lower Merion dad Eric Lowry are lamenting a safety net that’s “pretty well gone.” Lowry has previously filed complaints alleging that Lower Merion discriminated against his daughter based on her disability.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

🎥 Paris, Texas: Catch a screening of this 1984 drama starring Harry Dean Stanton, Nastassja Kinski, and Dean Stockwell. ⏰ Thursday, March 20, 7:15 p.m. 💵 $16.25 for adults📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🎤 Yonder Mountain String Band: Check out this modern jamgrass band that blends bluegrass with rock and a little funk. ⏰ Friday, March 21, 8 p.m. 💵 $32📍Ardmore Music Hall

🎥 The Lego Movie: Catch a screening of the 2014 film, where everything is awesome. ⏰ Saturday, March 22, 11 a.m. 💵 $7.75 for adults, $6.75 for kids📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🎤 Wheatus: Calling all teenage dirtbags to the band’s 25th anniversary tour. ⏰ Saturday, March 22, 8 p.m. 💵 $25📍Ardmore Music Hall

📖 Meet the Author Book Talk: Come hear from author Aaron Bracy all about his new book, A Soaring Season: The Incredible, Inspiring Story of the 2003–04 Saint Joseph’s Hawks. Registration is required. ⏰ Tuesday, March 25, 7 p.m.📍Ludington Library

🏡 On the Market

This 4,702-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath home in Merion Station boasts plenty of natural light, an open-concept layout, custom built-ins, a finished basement, and in-ground pool — just in time for summer. The home, which is right by Merion Botanical Park, is listed for $1,350,000.

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

