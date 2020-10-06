Everyone on social media has had this experience to some degree: Maybe you have a nice conversation with your neighbor, or bond with a friend of a friend at a barbecue, or hit it off with a relative of your significant other at a family event. Next time you log onto Facebook, you take the all-knowing platform up on its offer to send the person a friend request, and for a few innocent moments their acceptance floods your brain with dopamine. They like me, they really like me!, you think.