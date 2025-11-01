A fall getaway with cozy cabins, art, eats, and small-town flavor in Honesdale, Pa. | Field Trip

There’s been a quiet buzz around Honesdale for years now — its growing art scene, coffee shops, breweries, and restaurants, all nestled within an outdoors paradise in the upper reaches of the Poconos.

The Inquirer went there during a frigid weekend last December and confirmed it: even in single-digit temps, the town’s tattoo studios, bakeries, and yoga shops were buzzing with tourists and locals. New business owners were looking to pour their dreams into the gorgeous old buildings along Main Street.

About three hours north of Philadelphia, Honesdale offers vastly different experiences depending on the season — from lake days to leaf-peeping.

And you’re not just visiting a small town; think of it more as the Honesdale “region.” In summer, you can branch out to Lake Wallenpaupack (one of Pennsylvania’s largest lakes), a gem for boating, kayaking, hiking, fishing, waterfront dining, or passing time staring at the water. Neighboring Hawley has an up-and-coming buzz of its own, with an outdoor arts and music center, a large brewery, and own gorgeous little playhouse.

The whole region, with its rolling hills, is even more picturesque in the fall.

Stay: Camp Caitlin

When Caitlin Cowger went looking for a rural home to purchase outside of New York about a decade ago, her real estate searches ventured over the border, into Northeastern Pennsylvania. She closed on her first home in Honesdale in 2015 and “Camp Caitlin” became a refuge, what she described as a “summer camp” for friends.

Today, Cowger has six Airbnbs in the area, all of them carefully curated to maintain their rural feel with modern amenities and some city vibes.

Cowger and her partner also run 863 Greenhouse, a coffeehouse/plant shop on Main Street in Honesdale. Another Airbnb overlooks the shop, across the street, and when this reporter stayed there last year, the simple, chic loft with hardwood floors and white linens was the perfect setting for the winter tableau outside.

For something completely different, you can book a personal retreat at the Himalayan Institute in Honesdale, which has been offering yoga and meditation classes and courses for nearly 50 years.

📍Camp Caitlin locations available around the region for booking through Airbnb and at campcaitlin.com

📍Himalayan Institute, 952 Bethany Turnpike, Honesdale, Pa. 18431

Explore: Irving Cliff

Washington Irving, author of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, was reportedly so impressed with Honesdale when he visited once, that he hiked to a vista there to get a better look.

That’s how Irving Cliff got its name.

According to the popular AllTrails hiking app, the 1.1 mile out-and-back trail is a moderate hike that offers a view of the entire city. It’s a great way to work off all the craft beers you’ll be sampling.

📍202 Gibbons Park Rd., Honesdale, Pa. 18431

Learn: Wayne County Historical Museum

If you’re in Honesdale in the dead of winter, hiking may be a stretch. For a $5 admission fee, you can visit the Wayne County Historical Museum, which features a replica of the Sturbridge Lion, the first locomotive to run on commercial track in the United States.

The museum also has exhibits and artifacts from the coal mining industry and glassworks, along with displays about the area’s deep Native American history.

📍810 Main St., Honesdale, Pa. 18431

Shop: Wayne County Arts Alliance

There’s no better way to support local art — and encourage more artists to set up shop in rural Pennsylvania — than to buy their wares. The Arts Alliance, on Main Street, has its walls painted in “Guggenheim white,” hanging everything from paintings to jewelry to children’s books penned by local authors.

The Arts Alliance also has rotating galleries and special events.

And if you want permanent art, Happy Tattoo is next door.

📍WCAA, 959 Main St., Honesdale, Pa. 18431

📍Happy Tattoo, 102 10th St., Honesdale, Pa. 18431

Snack: Be Kind Bakehouse

Everything at Be Kind, according to the bakery’s website, is “made from scratch and baked with love.” It’s on Main Street, like many of Honesdale’s newest and most popular businesses, and it has a menu that changes daily, so check out its Instagram.

📍560 Main St, Suite C, Honesdale, Pa. 18431

Eat: Native

If there’s one Honesdale business that’s gotten the most consistent buzz, it’s Native.

On the Friday before Christmas, last year, the Main Street (of course) eatery had a full house. The restaurant offers rib eyes, craft cocktails, butternut squash agrodolce, and, to honor a staple of rural Pennsylvania, venison tartare.

📍560 Main St., Suite B, Honesdale, Pa. 18431