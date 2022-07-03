A teenager was shot and killed Friday in Upper Darby, police said, likely when a group of children were playing with a relative’s gun.

“We are working to identify the exact circumstances by which this happened,” the Upper Darby Police Department said in a statement, “but in the meantime, please take a moment to educate your children and to keep this family in your thoughts.”

Police did not identify the victim, saying only the fatal shooting occurred on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane.

Authorities are investigating the details of the incident.