Police and fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building in Lower Providence Township on Thursday for a large fire and reports of an explosion, officials said.

A code enforcement officer for the township reported to a home in the Eaglestream Apartments for a follow-up inspection just before 1 p.m., according to Lower Providence Township Police Chief Michael Jackson.

There, the officer was confronted by a resident, who displayed a handgun and threatened him. When police arrived at the scene, the resident ran back inside and “multiple, loud explosions” were heard from within the building, Jackson said.

A fire broke out soon after, which spread to two other nearby homes.

The resident who threatened the code enforcement officer has not been identified, and police were uncertain Thursday afternoon if he was still inside the burning building.

One person sustained minor injuries as a result of the fire, and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment, Jackson said.

As firefighters worked to knock down the fire, heavily armed SWAT officers and other police personnel were seen arriving at the scene Thursday afternoon.

County officials initially had issued a shelter-in-place order for surrounding homes and businesses, but it was later lifted, as Jackson said in an afternoon news conference that there was no danger to the public.

