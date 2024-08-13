Montgomery County will dispense free period products at all county-owned facilities

Free period products will now be available in the bathrooms of all county-owned facilities in Montgomery County, including public parks, courthouses, and health and human services buildings.

The policy, announced by the county on Monday, goes into effective immediately. “It was the right thing to do, and pretty simple to execute,” said Jamilla H. Winder, the chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

The policy is part of a larger push throughout Pennsylvania to address period poverty — when people are unable to afford or access menstrual hygiene products.

One in four women or girls have had to skip to school or work because they were unable to afford menstrual products, according to some national estimates. That number is increasing as inflation has driven up the cost of tampons and pads, forcing some people to turn to unhealthy alternatives — like wadded up paper towels or rags — instead.

Countywide data for the depth of period poverty in Montgomery County wasn’t immediately available, but Winder said the initiative was driven more by the bare minimum nature of the issue.

“We don’t want anyone choosing between buying period products and groceries,” said Winder. “If one person is dealing with period poverty in Montgomery County, it’s an issue.”

The period policy came together in less than four months, Winder said. It was sparked by a conversation she had with Gov. Josh Shapiro, who told her that his wife Lori had plans to make the issue central to her advocacy as first lady of the state.

From there, Winder went down a rabbit hole of research, meeting with state representatives and touring organizations like Jenkintown’s Mitzvah Circle, which distributed over 836,000 period products in 2023. Along the way, Winder said she learned that the county did have a policy on hand that required it to stock some dispensers with products available for a .25 cents each, but it wasn’t “consistently enforced.”

Montgomery is now the only county in the region to require free menstrual products be available in county-owned facilities. A spokesperson for Chester County said they appreciate Montco’s initiative and “believe it is something worth considering.” Spokespeople for Delaware and Bucks counties did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding plans to enact similar policies.

The state earmarked $3 million in this year’s budget to provide free period products to public and charter schools by request, while several bills are awaiting approval in the state legislature.

One — introduced by State Rep. Darisha Parker (D., Philadelphia) — would push Pennsylvania to apply for fee waivers to cover menstrual products under the federal assistance program SNAP and WIC. Another, from Montgomery County state senators Maria Collett and Amanda Cappelletti, would require the state’s public agencies to provide free period products.

Choosing between groceries or tampons

Women’s groups in Montgomery County have praised the policy for making period products one less thing to stress about for people in crisis, like those experiencing homelessness or fleeing domestic violence situations.

“I think it’s fabulous,” said Beth Sherman, the executive director of Laurel House, which is a Norristown-based domestic violence agency that operates an emergency shelter and transitional housing facilities in Montgomery County.

Sherman remembers what it was like to be a “young woman with limited funds” worried about if she could afford basic supplies.

Kathy Rusch — the director of primary prevention and community education at the Women’s Center of Montgomery County — said there’s a “real need” for free menstrual products to be more widely available.

The Center is able to provide women with gift cards to buy their essentials, Rusch said, but they haven’t been able to stretch as far since the price of menstrual products has climbed faster than the price of food.

“Asking yourself whether you have enough money to buy tampons or pads when you’re already in a tumultuous situation is horrible,” said Sherman. “It’s more stress.”

“I love that the county is doing this,” she went on. “It’s not like the general public is thinking about it.”