With reports of bees trapped inside high schools and hot temperatures sending students home early, Philly-area teachers could use some good news. Starting next week, they can at least look forward to free Wawa coffee every day for two weeks.

From Monday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 15, teachers in Mid-Atlantic states can receive free coffee at participating Wawa locations. The offer is valid in stores across Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.

“As everyday heroes of the classroom return back to school, we’re delighted to toast a new year by providing free coffee to teachers and school staff for the first two weeks of September,” said Dave Simonetti, Wawa’s senior director of store operations. “We hope this small gesture shows our deep appreciation for everything educators and school staff do for children in the community.”

The promotion provides a free hot coffee (with nine varieties including Pumpkin Spice) of any size. According to Wawa, there’s no limit on the number of coffees teachers can redeem during the promotional period.

However, espresso-based drinks, iced, or frozen coffee beverages are not eligible. The offer is available in-store only and does not apply to mobile orders or delivery apps.

Wawa recently celebrated the Fourth of July by continuing its decades-long tradition of handing out more than 25,000 Wawa “Shorti” hoagies. The chain also honored a cherished Landsdale customer who sings the theme song to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood each day he visits his local store. Additionally, the convenience store and gas chain giant is expanding to new territories later this year, including Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, and Georgia, as part of a larger bid to place a Wawa store in every U.S. state.

How teachers can get free Wawa coffee

After pouring a cup of hot coffee, teachers should bring it to the cash register and inform the Wawa associate that they are members of a local school system. The price of the coffee will then be deducted from their bill total.