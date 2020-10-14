Nonprofit leader Gisele Barreto Fetterman, who is married to Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, said in an interview Monday she made a quick trip to the store without her usual security detail, typically made up of State Police troopers. Barreto Fetterman said she was just a few miles from Braddock, Pa., where her husband was formerly the mayor, and the woman in the video recognized her.