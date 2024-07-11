This Pennsylvania apparel company is responsible for Team USA gymnasts’ Olympic leotards

As the U.S. gymnasts prepare to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, both the men’s and women’s teams will carry with them a small piece of Pennsylvania.

This week, GK Elite of Reading revealed its latest Team USA Gymnastics collection — a series of show-stopping leotards in patriotic hues adorned with thousands of crystals.

It’s not the first time the legacy gymnastics apparel company, which has been in business for over 45 years, has been featured at the Olympic Games.

Over the years, GK Elite has partnered with USA Gymnastics, providing on-mat attire for athletes including Simone Biles, Yul Moldauer, and Suni Lee. (In 2021, the company started including its logo on the Team USA uniforms, increasing brand visibility.) The company also designs leotards for nine other delegations, including Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

But it does mark the first time the general public has been able to see all the anticipated uniforms ahead of the Games, instead of the typical surprise reveal once competition is underway.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with USA Gymnastics and unveil our extraordinary designs for the gymnasts representing our country at the Olympics,” Matt Cowan, the CEO of GK Elite’s parent company, Elite Sportswear, said in a statement. “GK has a decorated history as the world’s leading apparel provider for competitive gymnasts and we take pride in having our brand worn on the sport’s biggest stage. We strive to inspire gymnasts across the world to feel and perform their best and are proud to outfit USA Gymnastics’ team in Paris.”

All of the uniforms were designed, cut, and assembled at GK Elite’s headquarters on North 13th Street in Reading.

Another first, fans will be able to purchase official replica leotards and a men’s shirt based on the eight women’s team competition outfits and the men’s team’s final shirt from GK Elite’s website. Leotards and other gear will also be available through retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, and Kohl’s according to Forbes. Replica leotards are priced at $89.99 each while the men’s shirt is $59.99.

The replica pricing is a stark shift from the actual Olympians’ leotards, which if sold on the market would cost about $5,000 each, the New York Times reported.

The replicas are all sleeveless, compared to their Olympic long-sleeved counterparts. They also swap out expensive Swarovski crystals for more budget-friendly “Spanglez” embellishments.

Speaking of crystals, GK Elite is setting a record there too.

In Paris, Biles and her teammates will wear a leotard that has more than 10,000 crystals, the outfitter announced, breaking its Tokyo record of 6,400 crystals on a leotard. Each gymnast’s set of eight competitive leotards this year will include a total of more than 47,000 crystals, a company statement said.

This year’s collection drew inspiration from old Hollywood glamour, the company added.

The Olympics begin July 26, and run through Aug. 11. The gymnastics competition takes place July 27 through Aug. 5.