Three former court-appointed guardians are charged with embezzling more than $1 million from 108 victims in six Pennsylvania counties, using a shell company and a church to launder the stolen money, Delaware County authorities said Monday.
One of the former guardians, Gloria Byars, 58, of Aldan, the focus of a March 2018 Inquirer investigation, had been separately charged in April 2019 by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office with stealing money, family heirlooms, gold coins, and other valuables from three elderly Philadelphians.
Also charged is Byars’ sister Carolyn Collins, 70, who according to her LinkedIn page was a managing partner at Pinnacle Guardian Services in Ridley Park. According to Collins’ Facebook page, she was a legislative assistant to state Rep. Margo Davidson (D., Delaware County).
The third person charged is Collins’ husband, Keith Collins, 59, also a managing partner at Pinnacle. The couple, who live in Ridley Park, are founders and pastors at the Church of the Overcomer, in Trainer.
Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland and Joseph Ryan, chief of the office’s Criminal Investigation Division, announced the charges at a news conference Monday morning in Media. Copeland said unauthorized funds taken from elderly client accounts of all three ex-guardians were funneled through the church and a shell company, ICU Records and Billing.
All three turned themselves in to the DA’s Office on Monday morning. They were then taken to a judge in Havertown for bail hearings.
Byars is charged with 90 counts of theft and with conspiracy. Carolyn and Keith Collins are each charged with 18 counts of theft.
The DA’s Office said the 108 victims were in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware, Lancaster, and Berks Counties.
Questions about Byars’ financial management prompted Orphans’ Court judges to remove her as guardian of about 100 estates in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Delaware Counties, starting in 2017 and ending in early 2018. She operated Global Guardian Services in Lansdowne starting in 2016 and closed it in early 2018.
In Philadelphia, the District Attorney’s Office in April announced that Byars was charged with stealing from three elderly families. Byars still faces a preliminary hearing on those charges.
Philadelphia judges had appointed Byars to 93 cases from 2015 until the summer of 2017. Before opening her own office, she worked for Robert Stump, a well-known guardian in Philadelphia-area courts and owner of RES Consulting in Havertown. In most cases, Byars was appointed to her city guardianships after a recommendation by the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.
In Philadelphia, Byars faces theft charges for allegedly stealing from the estates of Edmund and Margareta Berg, of Fox Chase; Estelle Segal, of Northeast Philadelphia, who died in February 2018 in a Bucks County nursing home; and Theresa Rzemieniewski, of Port Richmond, who died at a Philadelphia nursing home in January 2017.
The Bergs’ niece, Heidi Austin, discovered through a Google search that Byars previously had been charged in Virginia with defrauding people. Court records show that in 2005, Byars was charged in that state with defrauding several people by using their discarded credit-card convenience checks, fished out from post-office trash cans. She pleaded guilty in October 2005 and was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $29,503 in restitution.
Byars had been appointed the Bergs’ guardian in December 2016. A month later, she moved the Bergs from their Fox Chase home into a Montgomery County nursing home. The Bergs’ relatives have said they didn’t want to move. Byars then used her husband’s cleanout company, DEPCO LLC, to remove the Bergs’ belongings from their home in February 2017 and paid her company for the cleanout work.
With the help of attorney Daniel McElhatton, Austin and her father, Josef Wituschek, Margareta Berg’s brother, persuaded Orphans’ Court Judge John Herron to remove Byars as the Bergs’ guardian in July 2017.
After Byars’ past criminal convictions were brought to Philadelphia Orphans’ Court’s attention, guardians in the city have been required to affirm that they were not convicted of any crime involving fraud, deceit, or financial misconduct. Also, state criminal history reports became required. The requirements mirrored recommendations proposed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s Orphans’ Court Procedural Rules Committee. Last year, the justices approved new statewide rules requiring criminal background checks, which took effect this past June.
Aside from the Philadelphia and Delaware County prosecutors’ offices, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has also said that it is investigating Byars’ handling of guardianship cases in its county.